Kapil Maheshwari named CEO of Welspun New Energy

Kapil Maheshwari named CEO of Welspun New Energy1 min read . 03:21 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WEL) has appointed Kapil Maheshwari as CEO and executive director of its wholly-owned subsidiary Welspun New Energy Limited.
Prior to joining Welspun, Maheshwari was part of Reliance Industries where he was leading renewable energy and green hydrogen ecosystem development.
He is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in solar PV, storage technologies, power electronics and green hydrogen space in India, the US, Germany and various regions, the statement said.
As part of his role of spearheading Welspun New Energy, Maheshwari will lend his well-rounded domain expertise to incubate Welspun Enterprises’ newest business, giving it a strategic direction going forward, added the statement.
Commenting on the appointment, Sandeep Garg, Managing Director, Welspun Enterprises, says, “Welspun has always been committed to a greener world and all our actions have been towards envisioning a sustainable future, driven by our ESG Framework. With a global focus, transitioning towards Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen and moving away from fossil to other natural resources, Welspun Enterprises strives to be a Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen & its derivatives supplier globally in the years to come.“
“I am certain that Welspun New Energy will tremendously benefit from Kapil’s multifaceted experience and wide-ranging exposure at this crucial stage of the company’s growth," he added.
Part of Welspun Group, Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WEL) is an infrastructure development company focusing on road, water and wastewater segments.