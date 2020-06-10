Welspun India forays into health and hygiene category

NEW DELHI: Home textile firm Welspun India Limited, makers of Terry towels and Spaces linens, has forayed into the health and hygiene category with products that include medical gowns, disposable linen, coveralls, hand sanitizing wipes, surface disinfectant wipes, masks and PPE.

The category Welspun Health targets both consumers as well as front line workers. Welspun will be the first to offer branded disposable linen with products such as bedsheets and pillow covers, towels, blankets as well as aprons. It will also sell coveralls made with pre-approved fabric medium, that are in government approved laboratories and are undergoing secondary product certification.

The company is also making washable medical gowns made from soft lightweight fabric. For PPEs, Welspun is producing 10,000 disposable coverall suits per day made from lightweight fabric with taped seams.

The company claimed that it is manufacturing 250,000 masks per day including 3 ply surgical mask, reusable mask and N95 respirator.

"Catering to the ever-evolving customer as well as institutional needs, we have used our existing competence and enhanced our capabilities to introduce a wide range of certified, advanced Health & Hygiene products. With this launch, we are hopeful to fill an existing gap in the health and hygiene segment," said Dipali Goenka, chief executive and joint managing director, Welspun India Limited.

Welspun has competition such as Wildcraft for PPE and masks, Future Consumer Ltd-owned Kara wipes as well as Himalaya Drug Company's wet wipes but there is no organised player offering disposable towels, bedsheets or pillow covers.

"It’s an open space and that too evolving . Consumer sentiments are towards this direction and surely therefore they will pay attention to these products. The behavioural theme of consumer around safety, preventive health etc are important levers for this space to grow," said said Ankur Bisen, senior vice president, retail and consumer, at Technopak.

