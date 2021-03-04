Welspun India's board approves raising up to $100 mn

Welspun India's board approves raising up to $100 mn1 min read . 10:37 AM IST
Board of directors approved raising of up to a maximum of $100 million in one or more form or instruments, including but not limited to loans, ESG Bonds, NCDs, ECBs, etc
Home textiles major Welspun India's board has approved raising up to $100 million (approximately ₹750 crore) in one or more tranches.
The board of directors has "approved raising of borrowing of up to a maximum of $100 million in one or more form or instruments, including but not limited to loans, ESG Bonds, nonconvertible debentures (NCDs), ECBs, etc, may be raised in form of domestic or overseas issuance... in one or more tranches", Welspun said in a regulatory filing.
The board also authorised approaching the shareholders seeking requisite approvals to be obtained by way of a general meeting.
Shares of Welspun India were trading 0.99% higher at ₹71.25 apiece on the BSE.
