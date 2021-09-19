Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Welspun India to boost towel capacity to meet overseas demand

Welspun India says it also plans to expand capacity of making rugs by 80% at its Vapi plant
1 min read . 07:16 PM IST Bloomberg

Welspun India will spend 657 crore to boost towel manufacturing capacity at its Anjar plant by 20% to 102,000 tons a year

Welspun India Ltd., which says it makes every fifth towel sold in the US, will spend 6.57 billion ($89.4 million) to boost manufacturing capacity to meet overseas demand, the company said.

It will increase towel manufacturing capacity at its Anjar plant in western India by 20% to 102,000 tons a year, the Mumbai-based textile company informed in an exchange filing Saturday evening. It also plans to expand capacity of making rugs by 80% at its Vapi plant.

The investments will be spread through March 2023, and will start accruing benefits from the April quarter of 2022 with an annual revenue potential of about 12 billion rupees from second year of operation, it said. Welspun maintains its net debt guidance of 24 billion rupees for the financial year through March 2022.

Separately, its unit Welspun Flooring Ltd. will invest an additional 1.44 billion rupees toward de-bottlenecking of its Telangana plant in southern India, which also includes a new 25-megawatt renewable power plant.

