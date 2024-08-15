Welspun Living eyes ₹1,200 crore from domestic branded business by FY27
SummaryWelspun Living is looking at increasing revenue contribution from the domestic market on the back of growing demand for branded bedsheets, towels and cushions.
New Delhi: Textiles and home furnishings company Welspun Living is eyeing ₹1,200 crore from the India branded business in FY27 and subsequently increasing revenue contribution from the domestic market on the back of growing demand for branded bedsheets, towels and cushions, said Dipali Goenka CEO and managing director, Welspun Living.