Welspun Living eyes ₹1,200 crore from domestic branded business by FY27

“When I talk about the home textile brand i.e. Spaces and Welspun, by 2027 we are looking at around ₹1,200 crore…I feel this market (India) is growing at a rapid pace. However, last year has been a little slow—India’s GDP grew at a pace of around 7% but the growth came in on the back of development, infrastructure; consumption growth was a little slow," Goenka said in a virtual interview with Mint.