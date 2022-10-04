Welspun Metallics launches 2000 crore manufacturing facility in Gujarat

Welspun Group has businesses across line pipes, home textiles, infrastructure, warehousing, oil & gas, advanced textiles and floorings. It has operations in over 50 countries and employs more than 26,000 people.
NEW DELHI: Welspun Metallics Limited, a subsidiary of Welspun Corp Limited (WCL), has launched its ₹2,000 crore manufacturing facility in Anjar, Gujarat. Spread across 100 acres, the state-of-the-art facility which employs 2000 people, will have a production capacity of 500,000 metric tonnes per annum.
Commenting on the development, Gujarat’s chief minister Bhupendra Patel said, “...I believe this project will generate multiple direct employment opportunities, thereby helping everyone in the ecosystem live better.“
Vipul Mathur, MD & CEO, Welspun Corp, said, “At Welspun Corp and all our subsidiaries, we are committed to providing the best solutions, resources, and technical expertise combined with the focus on our quality and customer centricity to help cater to this burgeoning need-gap. Expanding our manufacturing capacity in Anjar is an extension to the commitment of Har Ghar Welspun."
A $2.3 billion enterprise, Welspun Group has businesses across line pipes, home textiles, infrastructure, warehousing, oil & gas, advanced textiles and floorings. It has operations in over 50 countries and employs more than 26,000 people.