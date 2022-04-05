Welspun One leases 4 lakh sq ft warehousing space to Ecom Express

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The expansion of the e-commerce sector has been a key growth driver for the rise in demand for warehousing space across India.
BENGALURU: Logistics solutions provider Ecom Express has leased around 4 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Bhiwandi and Farukhnagar in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the National Capital Region (NCR) respectively, from Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP).
Ecom Express has taken up the space for nine years in both the parks, which are expected to be operational later this year.
“The current situation has brought a dramatic and lasting change in consumer behaviour, with purchasing preference shifting towards online retail and further accelerating the demand for logistics infrastructure. Our association with Welspun One Logistics Parks in both Bhiwandi and Farukhnagar will see us bolster our logistics services across the country," said T. A. Krishnan, CEO and co-founder, Ecom Express.
With this partnership, “we will take a step closer to our vision of a deep-reach strategy catering to diverse consumer markets in the pocketed regions of the country using innovation and end-to-end tech-enabled logistics solutions," Krishnan added.
The expansion of the e-commerce sector has been a key growth driver for the rise in demand for warehousing space across the country. WOLP said it seeks to leverage this demand and provide sustainable and technologically advanced solutions for companies to conduct their warehousing operations seamlessly.
“Since inception, we have aimed to recognise the warehousing needs of our clients and provide holistic solutions through best-in-class warehousing facilities across the country. We construct the highest quality of Grade A assets that not only meet 100% compliance norms and safety standards but also enable them to efficiently run their operations," said Anshul Singhal, MD, Welspun One Logistics Parks.
