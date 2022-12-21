Welspun One leases 70,000 sq. ft. warehousing space to Emiza

NEW DELHI :Welspun One Logistics Parks on Wednesday has leased over 70,000 sq ft standalone warehousing facility to third-party logistics (3PL) start-up firm Emiza at its flagship industrial and logistics campus in Bhiwandi.
This facility will seamlessly serve 120+ direct-to-consumer (D2C) and business-to-business (B2B) brands across the broad spectrum of beauty, personal care, cosmetics, fashion, lifestyle, electronics, appliances, home, kitchen, food and nutrition.
With this committed 5 years strategic partnership and handover, Emiza will have access to a best-in-class IGBC Platinum pre-certified Grade A logistics park at Bhiwandi. The highly functional premises is energy-efficient, solar-panels enabled and has a zero-discharge facility set as part of its amenities.
Further, its strict adherence to global standards, 100% compliance to stringent safety norms, legal and health will help maximize its business efficiency.
The campus is a model for today’s green economy with sustainability integrated into its design and development. It focuses on customized utilities which are built-to-suit as per the evolving needs of new-age businesses.
Stratigically located in close proximity to Kalyan - off NH3, Mumbai-Nashik highway; in the micro-market between Mankoli & Padgha, the warehousing park is suited for occupiers who intend to serve the 26MM consumption base and is well-connected to Thane and Mumbai via NH3 and Navi Mumbai via NH4 and Thane Belapur road.
“Our association with Welspun One Logistics Parks in Bhiwandi, will fuel our capabilities to equip marketplace models and D2C brands with end-to-end warehousing and order fulfillment solutions. This partnership will not only elevate our ambition to provide tech-driven quality infrastructure to our customers across the nation but also help us integrate a sustainable approach into our business practices, as we move into this standalone green facility,“ said Ajay Rao Founder & CEO, Emiza.
“We wish to contribute to a growing and dynamic start up like Emiza by empowering them to provide new-age supply chain solutions whilst building smarter 3PL strategies. Our ultimate agenda is to substantiate our client strategies with our premium state-of-the-art warehousing offerings that constitute a prerequisite for a more sustainable tomorrow," said Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One Logistics Parks.
