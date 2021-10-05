Welspun One Logistics Parks acquires two land parcels in Lucknow, Farukhnagar

“The demand for Grade-A warehousing multiplied amidst the pandemic and as we move forward it is only expected to mature further, in a big way. With the acquisition of land in Lucknow and Farukhnagar, not only are we offering warehousing facilities designed as per customer needs and in line with global standards, but these developments also mark an important milestone for the local communities as the parks have a potential to create employment opportunities for over 1500 people approximately across northern India," said B.K. Goenka, chairman, Welspun Group.