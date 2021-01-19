Welspun One Logistics Parks launches warehousing AIF

Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One Logistics Parks said: “Our business model of an integrated fund, development and asset management platform ensures that there is control over the entire lifecycle of the investment including land acquisition, leasing, development and divestment. Welspun One’s investment strategy is focused on identifying tenant requirements and constructing built-to-suit warehouses to de-risk the investment. The team has spent the last 12 months creating a strong deal pipeline, with visibility on the deployment of a significant portion of the fund corpus. This includes our under-construction flagship 110-acre park with a leasable area of approx. 3 million sq. ft. in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, which is already significantly pre-leased. In total, we expect to be able to deliver a portfolio of 6-7 million sq. ft. of Grade-A warehousing space over the next 3-4 years".