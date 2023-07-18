Welspun One’s second warehousing-focused fund raises ₹1,000 crore

Welspun One’s second warehousing-focused fund raises ₹1,000 crore2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST
The potential corpus could reach ₹2,000 crore upon completion of the green shoe option, which would then rank it among the largest in the domestic real estate alternatives space, the company said in a statement.
New Delhi: Welspun One Logistics Parks, an integrated fund and development management platform that invests in warehousing and logistics real estate, on Tuesday said it raised ₹1,000 crore within four months of launching its second fund.
