Welspun One to invest 2,000 cr in Karnataka to set up warehousing facilities

Balkrishan Goenka, Chairman, Welspun Group, said, “Our investment of INR 2,000 crores not only paves the way for Welspun One to expand into the growing warehousing and logistics market but also significantly demonstrates our ongoing dedication to the Indian economy. This industry is going through a major transformation as more emerging sectors and other businesses create increasing demand. This association will boost our fundamental goal of developing cutting-edge facilities of the greatest calibre and aid us in taking the next leap forward. We are really appreciative of the Karnataka government’s proactive support as we grow our operations."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}