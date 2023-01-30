Welspun signs brand licencing deal with The Walt Disney Company for EMEA region1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 03:38 PM IST
With a distribution network in more than 50 countries Welspun is a strategic partner to several global retailers such as Ikea, JC Penny, Macy’s, Marks & Spencer, among others.
New Delhi: Textile maker Welspun India Ltd. on Monday announced a brand licencing agreement with The Walt Disney Company for Europe, the Middle East, and the Africa region.
