New Delhi: Textile maker Welspun India Ltd. on Monday announced a brand licencing agreement with The Walt Disney Company for Europe, the Middle East, and the Africa region.

The licence will give Welspun the rights to design, develop, manufacture and distribute complete range of home textiles products leveraging Disney’s vast franchises and characters across Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucas brands.

Welspun India Ltd is part of $2.3 billion Welspun Group. It manufacturers home textiles such as towels and bedsheets among other products. With a distribution network in more than 50 countries Welspun is a strategic partner to several global retailers such as Ikea, JC Penny, Macy’s, Marks & Spencer, among others.

“We are delighted to join up with Disney and leverage our innovation and sustainability leadership to create inspiring home solutions for consumers. Our collaboration with Disney will enable us to further enhance consumer living spaces with market leading solutions and experiences for all retail channels and consumers across EMEA," said Dipali Goenka, Welspun India CEO and joint managing director.

Welspun has seen tremendous success in North American markets from its brand licencing business, said Keyur Parekh, Welspun India’s president and global head.

“Disney is yet another step to take our innovative offerings to a wider consumer base in the EMEA region, so that consumers can re-imagine their living spaces together with Welspun and Disney," he said.