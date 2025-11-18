Welspun taps EY for next big clean-energy stake sale of $100 million
New Delhi: Close to a decade after selling its renewables portfolio to Tata Power, billionaire B.K.Goenka’s Welspun World has charted out its next big deal. This time, it has hired EY to sell a majority stake in Welspun New Energy, its clean-energy platform, for an equity value of around $100 million, according to two people aware of the development.