Wendy’s picks Rebel Foods to expand presence in India

NEW DELHI : Wendy’s Co. on Tuesday announced plans to expand its presence in India over the next decade, that will see the fast-food chain work with Rebel Foods—that operates online restaurants and its existing master franchise Sierra Nevada Restaurants to open both physical restaurants and cloud kitchens in India.

Rebel Foods will partner with Sierra Nevada Restaurants to develop and operate approximately 250 Wendy’s cloud kitchens across India, with Sierra Nevada operating another 150 Wendy’s brick-and-mortar restaurants here.

The move comes at a time when the world over, covid has cast uncertainty over the future of dining-in as operators follow social distancing measures and as reluctant diners shy away from going back to restaurants.

In turn, consumers are finding ease in takeaways and online orders through aggregators or restaurant-specific ordering platforms.

Companies are accelerating presence online via-cloud kitchens, in effect reducing the time taken to build their national presence through brick-and-mortar stores.

The partnership is game-changing, said Kallol Banerjee, co-founder of Rebel Foods. “For generations, brands building a national presence relied solely on a brick-and-mortar strategy and made significant investments over decades. By partnering with the Rebel Foods network of existing kitchens in India, Wendy’s will get immediate access to rapid scale across the country, at far lower levels of capital," said Banerjee. Rebel Foods, backed by Sequoia Capital is a large operator of online restaurants with over 300 cloud kitchens across India, UAE, South East Asia and the United Kingdom.

It operates Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Mandarin Oak, Oven Story, Sweet Truth restaurant concepts.

Wendy’s—launched in India in 2015 with Sierra Nevada—already runs 9 restaurants here including four traditional restaurants and five cloud kitchens in Delhi’s National Capital Region. Globally, Wendy’s and its franchisees operate more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide.

The move said Abigail Pringle, president, international and chief development officer of The Wendy’s Company reflects Wendy's commitment to growing its international business in strategic high-growth potential markets through both traditional restaurant expansion and digital innovation with the meaningful addition of approximately 400 restaurants.

Sierra Nevada is owned and managed by UK-based IMM, Hunch Ventures, a consumer-focused venture fund holds a stake in IMM. In India, IMM owns and manages Jamie Oliver Group’s restaurants.

