Wendy’s picks Rebel Foods to expand presence in India

The partnership is game-changing, said Kallol Banerjee, co-founder of Rebel Foods. “For generations, brands building a national presence relied solely on a brick-and-mortar strategy and made significant investments over decades. By partnering with the Rebel Foods network of existing kitchens in India, Wendy’s will get immediate access to rapid scale across the country, at far lower levels of capital," said Banerjee. Rebel Foods, backed by Sequoia Capital is a large operator of online restaurants with over 300 cloud kitchens across India, UAE, South East Asia and the United Kingdom.