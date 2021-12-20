‘We’re focused on delivering convenience to about active 2.8 mn armed forces'

Our objective is to provide the best-in-class service, product offering at an unmatched price band to our discerning armed forces and their dependents. We at udChalo are a market creator. The defence sector along with dependents and veterans were always overlooked by the industry. We are not just catering to this segment but also helping in educating and breaking stereotypes for the armed force fraternity. Instead of fighting for a pie in the existing market space, we are offering our services to a completely new and untapped customer base.

