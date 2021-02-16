‘We’re future-proofing India’s market for 5G’

To launch 4G, the 2,300MHz spectrum band was used, which is a high-frequency band. This implies that higher you go in frequency, its reach is narrower. We have demonstrated that millimeter wave is a fundamental frequency required for 5G, and we are working with the government to push for its auction along with the 3.5GHz band. That is our first step towards 5G, which will give consumers fibre-like speeds in a wireless network. We are also proposing a millimeter-wave backhaul for connectivity in rural areas, where homes can be connected over wireless system instead of fibre as fiberization remains a challenge in India. Qualcomm also helps OEMs to manage the complexity of multiple spectrum bands by providing stitched solutions, enabling them concentrate on building faster and cheaper devices, and focus on developing applications and seamless user interface (UI).