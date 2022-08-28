We’re heading for bridge-to-luxe: Rajan Amba

Like many things in life, luxury is a bit of a perception in the eye of the beholder. What is basic for some may be luxury to others. From a Tata Motors’ perspective, in terms of positioning, we’re not saying we are a luxury brand, but we’re trying to cater to certain aspirations. If you look at any of our editions, for example, the Dark Edition, it has a certain gravitas and throws a certain vibe. Fundamentally, what we’re trying to do through the interventions, as that’s what I call them, is to tickle the consumer with interesting aspects of a vehicle both from the technical and the look-and-vibe perspective from time to time. There’ll be more editions every few months across models. What we’re trying to achieve is to engage with the customer, to bring our design ethos where we choose certain themes and bring them to life. All the editions have stories. The JET Edition is for the jet-set kind of life. All marketing and branding activity is about storytelling.

