We’re not exiting healthcare, says Manipal’s Ranjan Pai6 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 12:33 AM IST
The group is expected to invest $50 million in UNext, its higher education learning platform in FY24 and may also explore capital raising for its health insurance platform
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings on Monday acquired a 41% stake in Bangalore-based Manipal Hospitals, taking its shareholding to 59%. Temasek owned an 18% stake in the company through its Sheares Healthcare platform. As a part of the transaction, private equity firm TPG made a partial exit. It will retain an 11% stake in Manipal, by rolling over the remaining stake from TPG Asia VI to another vehicle TPG Asia VIII. In an interview, Dr. Ranjan Pai, the chairman of the Manipal Group, which holds a 30% stake in Manipal Hospitals, said he expects to close one more acquisition in FY24, but may not opt for a public listing immediately. The group is expected to invest $50 million in UNext, its higher education learning platform in FY24 and may also explore capital raising for its health insurance platform. Edited excerpts: