Business News/ Companies / News/  ‘We’re on flight mode', IndiGo site down

‘We’re on flight mode', IndiGo site down

Livemint

IndiGo website is currently unavailable due to upgradation procedure. The airline said that it will be back soon.

IndiGo site is currently down due to the upgradation process.

IndiGo on Wednesday announced that the airline's systems are being upgraded to provide improved customer services, hence, the website is currently down. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), it wrote, “We are on flight mode."

“Our systems are undergoing an upgrade to provide an improved customer experience. While we are ensuring uninterrupted flight operations, self-baggage drop and Digi Yatra will be unavailable, and no bookings/modifications/web check-in can be done as our website, mobile app and contact centre are impacted. We will be back soon. Stay tuned," the airline said.

This came a day after IndiGo released a statement about the duration of their system upgrade. “To provide improved customer experience, our systems will be upgraded from 2300hrs IST on January 16, 2024, till 0830hrs IST on January 17, 2024."

“While we will ensure uninterrupted flight operations at all our airports, self-baggage drop and Digi Yatra will be unavailable, and our website, app and contact centre will be impacted. Please complete your web check-in, print/download your boarding pass, and make modifications to your booking in advance," the statement read.

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

