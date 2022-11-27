‘We’re recruiting': Musk shares slides from Twitter company talk

Billionaire Elon Musk has announced a slew of changes at the micro-blogging site since he completed the $44 billion deal and took over Twitter in October this year. Some changes include layoffs, $8 for a blue tick, a general amnesty for suspended accounts, and others.
An overall headcount at Twitter has been slashed by a large number either through job cuts, or resignations after the new 'Twit Chief' announced a 'hardcore' work culture at the organization.
Twitter Inc. is hiring, according to slides from a company talk tweeted by owner Elon Musk, as quoted by Bloomberg News. This came after sweeping job reductions in a cost-cutting drive since the billionaire took over the social networking platform.
"We are recruiting" the first slide read with no further details. Musk did not say when he gave the talk about the slide. He has undertaken a dramatic restructuring that initially cut the firm's headcount in half, Bloomberg reported.
According to the slides which cited data with mid-November, hate speech impressions on the social networking site are lower, and reported impersonations have fallen.
It also showed that new user signups are at an all-time high, averaging over 2 million a day for the seven days to November 16. In a follow-up tweet, Musk said he sees a path to Twitter having more than 1 billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months.
“Advertising as Entertainment, Video, Encrypted DMs, Longform Tweets, Relaunch Blue Verified, Payments," the slides further read with the caption ‘Twitter 2.0 - The Everything App’.
The microblogging company, after job cuts, reportedly reached out to some of these laid-off employees and asked them to return back as they were laid off by ‘mistake’.
