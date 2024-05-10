'We're sorry': Apple after receiving criticism for iPad ‘Crush’ ad, drops plan to air it on TV
Apple has apologised for its ad showing an industrial press crushing objects linked to human creativity, angering artists. In addition to issuing an apology, the company has also scrapped the plan to air the advertisement on television
Apple apologized on Thursday after an ad for its latest-edition iPad caused an uproar for showing an industrial press crushing objects linked to human creativity, infuriating artists.