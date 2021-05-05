BENGALURU : Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) has asked its employees to take time off to heal and spend time with family, amid a raging pandemic that continues to impact lives.

“…As an organization, we are pressing a pause button and setting aside three days this week for our teams to recuperate emotionally. We have decided our teams will be on a complete break from Wednesday, 5th May plus the weekend from everything work-related," GPL told employees. “The only way to sail through this pandemic is by helping one another with care and compassion."

With the onset of the second wave of covid-19 and the havoc it has caused across the country, several organizations are putting their employees and their well-being in focus.

"The past few months have been a test of our human resilience. In addition to maintaining a balance between work and home, we all need emotional strength to maintain sanity and support our loved ones in really tough situations," the Mumbai-based developer said.

Recently, foodtech startup Swiggy decided to move to a four-day work week in May, and said it understands that the success of any company was intrinsically linked to the well-being (both physical and mental) of its employees.

Glassware company Borosil Ltd also announced in April that the families of employees who lose their lives to covid-19 will be given two years’ salary, and the cost of their children’s education will be borne by the company till graduation.

A similar employee-first culture is seen at Britannia Industries Ltd as well. The biscuit maker said it is ready to withstand an impact on its distribution operations, rather than putting the lives of its sales executives on the line during the pandemic.

