MUMBAI: Berger Paints Ltd will raise prices of its mass premium and luxury products by up to 10% over the next three weeks, joining peers in passing on rising input costs triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict, even as it looks to turn the disruption into an opportunity to gain market share.
West Asia crisis: Berger Paints to hike premium, mass segment prices up to 10%
SummaryThe phased increase, affecting mostly mass premium and luxury products, follows rising crude-linked raw material costs, with Berger aiming to protect margins and potentially gain market share.
MUMBAI: Berger Paints Ltd will raise prices of its mass premium and luxury products by up to 10% over the next three weeks, joining peers in passing on rising input costs triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict, even as it looks to turn the disruption into an opportunity to gain market share.
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