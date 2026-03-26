As global tensions rise and travel sentiment towards conflict-hit West Asia sours, Indian luxury retailers expect affluent consumers to increasingly shift their discretionary spending domestically.
Indian luxury set for strong sales as West Asia war keeps affluent at home
SummaryAs international travel declines due to the West Asia war, India's luxury retail market is seeing increased domestic spending. Brands are report a strong March, with affluent Indians continuing to shop while some segments show varied consumption patterns amid rising costs.
As global tensions rise and travel sentiment towards conflict-hit West Asia sours, Indian luxury retailers expect affluent consumers to increasingly shift their discretionary spending domestically.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More