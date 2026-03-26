Indian luxury set for strong sales as West Asia war keeps affluent at home

This divergence is also visible in online luxury consumption trends. Ultra-high-net-worth individuals continue to indulge themselves, while aspirational buyers may be holding back. Nakul Bajaj, who runs luxury website Darveys, said the company has recorded its best March in several years, underscoring that domestic luxury consumption may well be absorbing the slack from muted international travel. "Brands like Fendi and Pinko have seen particularly strong traction during the month, and we expect at least 40% growth in Q1 FY27 compared to the current quarter (Q4), driven in part by continued moderation in outbound travel."