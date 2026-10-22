Subscribe

West Asia war uncertainty weighs on Jindal Stainless’ volume outlook

Dipali Banka
Published22 Oct 2026, 06:26 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Jindal Steel. however, raised its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) guidance to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000 per tonne from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18,000-20,000 per tonne.
Jindal Steel. however, raised its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) guidance to ₹22,000 per tonne from ₹18,000-20,000 per tonne.
AI Quick Read

The West Asia-led uncertainty, volatile fuel prices, and persistent shipping disruptions continue to cloud Jindal Stainless Ltd’s outlook, prompting India’s largest stainless steel manufacturer to cut its FY27 sales volume growth guidance.

The company has lowered its sales volume growth guidance to 4-6% for fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27) from 7-9% earlier, as disruptions in the first quarter affected its performance, chief executive Tarun Khulbe told reporters on Thursday.

Advertisement
Also Read | UltraTech flags prolonged cost pressure as Gulf crisis keeps fuel prices high

The company however, raised its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) guidance to 22,000 per tonne from 18,000-20,000 per tonne indicated at the beginning of the fiscal year.

“The first quarter was badly affected by the war because of fuel unavailability and the prices of fuel. In the second quarter, we were able to overcome that. From an availability point of view, the situation is better, but price fluctuations remain,” Khulbe said.

Key challenges

However, fluctuations in oil and fuel prices continue to create uncertainty around production costs. Logistics remain another concern, particularly for exports and imported raw materials, as container availability and ocean freight rates fluctuate, Kulbe warned.

The company has managed these challenges through long-term relationships and contracting arrangements with shipping lines, given its presence on both the import and export sides, Khulbe said.

Advertisement
Also Read | Coal gasification draws steelmakers, but high costs deter investment

Jindal Stainless expects to pass on higher costs gradually, although any fresh spike in energy, raw material or shipping expenses could affect profitability. “Any spike of any sort, whether on shipping, raw material or energy, impacts us,” Khulbe said.

Gas availability also remains a concern amid uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the broader West Asia. While Jindal Stainless has not faced restrictions on its allocated gas supplies so far, Khulbe noted that some suppliers in western India had curtailed allocations to long-term customers.

Beyond the war, the company is also navigating changes in trade policy and competition from cheaper Chinese imports following the government's revision of quality control requirements.

The company has also diversified its raw material sourcing, including through investments in Indonesia, anticipating tighter global scrap supplies as the European Union considers restrictions on scrap exports. Any such curbs could push scrap prices higher, but Khulbe said Jindal Stainless's ability to use scrap, nickel pig iron and material from its Indonesian operations gives it greater flexibility in managing supply risks.

Advertisement

Mint reported on 30 September that the European Union's (EU) rule could restrict metal scrap shipments to India, forcing manufacturers to find alternative supplies and potentially raising raw material and logistics costs.

The company's performance in the coming quarters will depend partly on how energy prices, shipping conditions and the geopolitical situation evolve, even as it works to sustain production and protect margins.

Also Read | India’s top paintmakers plan second price hike this year as crude crosses $100

Jindal Stainless’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 18.2% year-on-year to 12,873.86 crore in the September quarter, compared with 10,892.78 crore a year ago, according to exchange filings.

The Delhi-headquartered company consolidated net profit increased 11.1% to 897.75 crore from 807.92 crore in the year-ago quarter.

About the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means s...Read More

Jindal StainlessFuel Prices
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsWest Asia war uncertainty weighs on Jindal Stainless’ volume outlook
Advertisement
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP