A faraway war may squeeze margins for one of India’s biggest beer makers just as the summer season begins.
West Asia war may squeeze profit for India's top beer maker as input costs rise as summer starts
SummaryKingfisher producer United Breweries warns of a 5-6% increase in cost of sales due to rising freight and bottle prices. State-set beer prices mean the company must absorb war-driven cost hikes, impacting margins.
A faraway war may squeeze margins for one of India’s biggest beer makers just as the summer season begins.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More