NEW DELHI : American furniture and home furnishing retailer—West Elm, part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., has opened two stores in India in partnership with homegrown Reliance Brands Ltd.

The home furnishing retailer’s first store opened at Mumbai’s World Drive, followed by a store in Ambience Mall, Gurgaon.

To mark its entry in India, West Elm has partnered with interior designer, Ashiesh Shah, to create an exclusive capsule collection of handcrafted rugs and cushion covers.

West Elm is a Brooklyn-based retailer known for its original and modern designs for homes; it offers functional furniture, bedding and bath, kitchen and dining, lighting, décor and more.

The brand’s entry into the Indian market is “strategic" and is set to fill a “void of a comprehensive modern lifestyle brand", said Puneet Behal, senior vice president, Reliance Brands Limited.

“The new West Elm stores are a lifestyle experience where we want everyone to explore and discover the beauty of West Elm designs. We are here to help create a space that reflects you and what you love. That means forward-thinking, problem-solving design that unites value, quality and responsible manufacturing," Behal said in a statement.

The NYSE-listed Williams-Sonoma also sells furniture, furnishings, and home decor under brands such as Williams Sonoma, PBteen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham.

West Elm offers exclusive Design Crew services with a dedicated team of experts providing free one-on-one design services. This team answer style questions and provides advice on room planning via an online chat, virtual consultations by video, phone, and email, and in-store by appointment, the retailer said.

RBL had first announced its partnership with Williams-Sonoma in 2018. The announcement then also included setting up of its Pottery Barn retail chain in India; RBL is yet to announce plans for the chain.

RBL began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in the luxury to premium segment across fashion and lifestyle. It has over 60 brands in its portfolio and a retail footprint of over 1,339 doors split into 595 stores and 744 shop-in-shops in India.

Its portfolio comprises largely foreign brands such as Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch, among others.

