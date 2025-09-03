WestBridge Capital to fully exit Aptus Value via ₹2,600-crore block deal
Summary
Described as a “clean-out trade”, the pure secondary sale—with no fresh equity issuance by Aptus Value—will mark WestBridge’s complete exit from the company.
MUMBAI : Private equity (PE) firm WestBridge Capital is set to sell its remaining stake in Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd via a block deal worth up to ₹2,600 crore, according to a deal term sheet seen by Mint.
