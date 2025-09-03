Hello User
WestBridge Capital to fully exit Aptus Value via ₹2,600-crore block deal

Mansi Verma

Described as a “clean-out trade”, the pure secondary sale—with no fresh equity issuance by Aptus Value—will mark WestBridge’s complete exit from the company.

The deal will see 82.3 million shares—16.46% of the company’s outstanding equity—change hands. (Image: Pixabay)
MUMBAI :Private equity (PE) firm WestBridge Capital is set to sell its remaining stake in Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd via a block deal worth up to 2,600 crore, according to a deal term sheet seen by Mint.

The deal will see 82.3 million shares—16.46% of the company’s outstanding equity—change hands, the document showed.

Described as a “clean-out trade", the pure secondary sale—with no fresh equity issuance by Aptus Value—will mark WestBridge’s complete exit from the company under the deal terms.

The floor price has been fixed at 316 per share, implying a discount of up to 5% to Aptus Value's 3 September closing of 332.15 on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

At the floor price, the transaction size is pegged at approximately 2,600 crore ($295 million). Earlier in June, WestBridge Capital sold a 12.4% stake in the housing finance firm, amounting to 1,906 crore, via an open-market transaction.

The Chennai-headquartered firm—founded by Munuswamy Anandan and Padma Anandan in 2009—went public in 2021 and currently has a market capitalization of about 16,239 crore.

It focuses on retail housing finance for low- and middle-income self-employed customers in rural and semi-urban markets.

The company reported a growth of 27.66% in its net consolidated profit during the June quarter. Its profit after tax stood at 219.25 crore against 171.74 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its net consolidated total income stood at 530.14 crore, up 31.02% from 404.62 crore a year ago.

WestBridge Capital first invested $16 million in the lender’s Series B round in 2014. Its last participation was in the $122 million Series D round in 2019, at a $725 million valuation, alongside JIH, Steadview, Malabar Investments, Redwood Trust, ABG Capital, and Peak XV Partners, according to Tracxn.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a correspondent at Mint, writing about the Indian tech and startup ecosystem, with a focus on edtech and fintech. Her coverage spans new-age businesses and their funding landscape, including private equity and venture capital. Previously, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she wrote about the startup ecosystem with a focus on edtech businesses and the evolving world of jobs. She holds a master's degree in Journalism from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune.
