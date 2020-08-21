Home >Companies >News >Westbridge Capital sells 2.07% of equity of CEAT worth 73 crore

Private Equity firm Westbridge Capital through its investment arm, Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings, offloaded 8.38 lakh shares or 2.07% equity stake in CEAT Ltd for 73 crore, via bulk deals.

Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings sold 8.38 lakh equity shares in the company at an average price of 871.26 per share on the stock exchanges, the bulk deals data showed.

According to the latest shareholding, Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings held 5.77% equity stake in the company.

CEAT Ltd reported a consolidated loss of 34.8 crore as against a net profit of 82.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated revenue fell 36% to 1,120.16 crore, as against 1,752.10 crore last year.

From the beginning of the year, CEAT Ltd lost 12% against a loss of 7% in the benchmark index, Sensex. From March lows, the stock gained 39% while Sensex was up 48%.

Shares of CEAT Ltd lost 0.70% on Friday on BSE to close at 868.10, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.56% to close at 38,434.72 points.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout