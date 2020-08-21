Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Westbridge Capital sells 2.07% of equity of CEAT worth 73 crore
CEAT Ltd reported a consolidated loss of 34.8 crore as against a net profit of 82.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year

Westbridge Capital sells 2.07% of equity of CEAT worth 73 crore

1 min read . 10:27 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings sold 8.38 lakh equity shares in the company at an average price of 871.26 per share on the stock exchanges, the bulk deals data showed

Private Equity firm Westbridge Capital through its investment arm, Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings, offloaded 8.38 lakh shares or 2.07% equity stake in CEAT Ltd for 73 crore, via bulk deals.

Private Equity firm Westbridge Capital through its investment arm, Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings, offloaded 8.38 lakh shares or 2.07% equity stake in CEAT Ltd for 73 crore, via bulk deals.

Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings sold 8.38 lakh equity shares in the company at an average price of 871.26 per share on the stock exchanges, the bulk deals data showed.

Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings sold 8.38 lakh equity shares in the company at an average price of 871.26 per share on the stock exchanges, the bulk deals data showed.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

According to the latest shareholding, Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings held 5.77% equity stake in the company.

CEAT Ltd reported a consolidated loss of 34.8 crore as against a net profit of 82.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated revenue fell 36% to 1,120.16 crore, as against 1,752.10 crore last year.

From the beginning of the year, CEAT Ltd lost 12% against a loss of 7% in the benchmark index, Sensex. From March lows, the stock gained 39% while Sensex was up 48%.

Shares of CEAT Ltd lost 0.70% on Friday on BSE to close at 868.10, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.56% to close at 38,434.72 points.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated