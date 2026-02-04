Westbridge makes debut bet in climate tech with carbon removal firm Varaha
WestBridge, along with Varaha’s existing investors Omnivore and RTP Global, will also pump in another $25 million as part of the second tranche of the Series B round, Sandeep Singhal, co-founder and managing partner at WestBridge Capital, said.
WestBridge Capital, a US- and India-focused early-to-growth-stage investment firm, is betting big on climate tech to become a large, for-profit opportunity for investors in the coming decade. The firm has backed Gurugram-based Varaha, a developer of high-integrity carbon removal projects, and led the $20 million Series B funding round.