Now, following the aggression in Ukraine—and the retaliatory measures by the West—companies operating in Russia are grappling with new challenges spanning logistics to reputation. Still, it isn’t clear how permanent any move away from Russia might be. If the geopolitical and sanctions situation evolves, companies’ thinking about disengaging from Russia might, too. Sanctions against Russian individuals and banks, for now, are set to make it much harder for international companies to operate there, lawyers said.