NEW DELHI: Westin Hotels & Resorts, a premium wellness chain of hotels owned by Marriott International, announced the opening of its first property in Goa, on Monday.

The new hotel consists of 171 guestrooms and suites as well as deluxe patio rooms. With this opening, Westin now runs a total of nine properties across Goa, Gurgaon, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Pushkar, and Sohna-Gurgaon.

"The opening of this hotel marks the ninth Westin property in India, indicative of the market’s appetite for the brand and its growing presence in key leisure and resort destinations across the Asia Pacific," said Neeraj Govil, senior vice-president, operations APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation), Marriott International.

Located within easy access to the main tourist attractions, The Westin Goa is targeted at beachgoers who enjoy both the wellness as well as party life that the coastal state offers. The Goa International Airport – Dabolim is located approximately a 40-minutes’ drive away from the hotel, making it easily accessible from other regional and international destinations.

In terms of food & beverage offerings, the property has The Market, an all-day dining restaurant, offering health-conscious culinary options with live stations serving local and global dishes. The hotel will also have Drift, the poolside bar and restaurant and a lobby bar named Haven where the guests will be able to sample various types of drinks. Anjuna Coffee and Co. a deli and patisserie will also serve guests at the property.

It will have a fitness studio, spa, and Family Kids Club for the kid's activity area.

The Westin Goa boasts over 14,000 sq. ft. of event spaces and features a grand ballroom with separate breakout spaces to host weddings, social events, conferences, or corporate meetings.

Globally, Westin Hotels & Resorts runs 225 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries.

