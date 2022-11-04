Westlife Development renamed Westlife Foodworld1 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 02:37 PM IST
The move aims to align and harmonize the company’s name more closely with the nature of its subsidiary’s business activities, Westlife said
New Delhi: Westlife Development Ltd that owns and operates the master franchisee of fast food chain McDonald’s in West and South India has re-named itself Westlife Foodworld Ltd.