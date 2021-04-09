OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Westlife Development to enable 24/7 delivery for McDonald's in Mumbai

Westlife Development to enable 24/7 delivery for McDonald's in Mumbai

ouble down on its convenience channels of McDelivery, takeaways and on-the-go, as Maharashtra has announced new set of restrictions to arrest the surge in covid-19 infections. (File Photo: Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)Premium
ouble down on its convenience channels of McDelivery, takeaways and on-the-go, as Maharashtra has announced new set of restrictions to arrest the surge in covid-19 infections. (File Photo: Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)
 2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2021, 02:50 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Organised fast food chains have benefited in the wake of nationwide lockdown, imposed last year to curb the spread of the pandemic, as most have a robust delivery ecosystem

NEW DELHI: Westlife Development Ltd., which operates McDonald’s outlets in southern and western India, has said that select stores in Mumbai will operate 24/7 for contactless delivery. This follows a Maharashtra government’s order allowing 24x7 food deliveries across the state, currently under a partial lockdown.

The brand will double down on its convenience channels of McDelivery, takeaways and on-the-go, as Maharashtra has announced new set of restrictions to arrest the surge in covid-19 infections, the fast-food chain said in a statement on Friday.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Also Read | How India’s banking model has changed

“The last year has reset consumer expectations and they now seek safe and convenient ways of engaging with the brands they trust. We have been able to cater to our customers’ demand through our omni-channel strategy making McDonald’s food available for consumers wherever, whenever and however they want," Saurabh Kalra, chief operating officer, McDonald’s India West and South.

Organised fast food chains have benefited in the wake of nationwide lockdown, imposed last year to curb the spread of the pandemic, as most have a robust delivery ecosystem both in-house, as well as through food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.

Though brands such as Domino's and McDonald's took a hit on their dine-in business, a strong delivery network helped them contain losses due to poor footfalls at stores.

Westlife Development Ltd has announced vaccination cover for all its 10,000 employees which include both its corporate office employees as well as the McDonald’s restaurant staff. The company is covering the cost of both doses of the vaccination and is also facilitating its administration across cities in western and southern India, it said.

The company has also enabled RT-PCR testing for all non-vaccinated employees including its riders, as directed by the Maharashtra government in its 4 April order.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The move comes as restaurant associations had sought longer delivery hours for food services firms after the state government clamped down on dine-in services. Restaurants have been directed to open only for delivery and takeaways but till 8 pm. However, in another order dated 7 April, the state government enabled home delivery of food and essentials through all online service providers Zomato and Swiggy permitting them to operate all hours of the week.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout