Westlife Foodworld appoints Saurabh Bhudolia as CFO1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Bhudolia will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of financial management and strategy to ensure the company’s financial success
New Delhi: Westlife Foodworld Ltd. the owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, on Tuesday has announced the appointment of Saurabh Bhudolia as the company’s chief financial officer.
