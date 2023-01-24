New Delhi: Westlife Foodworld Ltd. the owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, on Tuesday has announced the appointment of Saurabh Bhudolia as the company’s chief financial officer.

Bhudolia will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of financial management and strategy to ensure the company’s financial success. In his new role, Bhudolia will report to Akshay Jatia, executive director, and will work closely with the leadership team to devise effective financial strategies for Westlife Foodworl, the company said in a statement announcing his appointment.

Prior to joining Westlife Foodworld, Bhudolia worked as CFO at Lux Industries and Future Group India. In a career spanning over 15 years, he has also worked with organizations such as Tata Steel, Mondelez International, and Sula Vineyards. Bhudolia is a Chartered Accountant (CA) with experience in the manufacturing and services industries in India, New Zealand, and Singapore. His area of expertise include accounting, budgeting & costing, treasury, taxation, project finance, financial reporting, business partnering, M&A, investor relations, funding, and auditing.

“We are delighted to welcome Saurabh Bhudolia as the new Chief Financial Officer. His industry experience and knowledge will be of great value in advancing our strategic vision and achieving our business objectives. I am confident that he will play a key role in Westlife Foodworld’s growth and wish him success in his new position," said Amit Jatia, Vice Chairman, Westlife Foodworld Ltd.

Westlife Foodworld Limited formerly known as Westlife Development Ltd (WDL), focuses on setting up and operating Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) in India through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL). The company operates a chain of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, as the master franchisee relationship of McDonald’s Corporation USA, through the latter’s Indian subsidiary.