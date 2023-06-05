Westlife Foodworld lists on National Stock Exchange1 min read 05 Jun 2023, 02:22 PM IST
Westlife Foodworld was previously only “permitted to trade” but is now listed on both the NSE and BSE, which will result in increased accessibility to more shareholders
New Delhi: Food services company Westlife Foodworld Ltd., that owns and operates McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, on Monday announced its official listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) under the ticker symbol Westlife.
