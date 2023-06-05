New Delhi: Food services company Westlife Foodworld Ltd., that owns and operates McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, on Monday announced its official listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) under the ticker symbol Westlife.

The company was previously only “permitted to trade" but is now listed on both the NSE and BSE, which will result in increased accessibility to more shareholders for Westlife, it said in a statement.

Westlife Foodworld focuses on setting up and operating quick service restaurants in India through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL). HRPL is a McDonald’s franchisee with rights to own and operate McDonald’s restaurants in India’s West and South markets. HRPL operates 357 McDonald’s restaurants across 56 cities

Being listed on a major stock exchange such as the NSE will provide greater visibility to the company and its shares, a high level of compliance on both exchanges, besides making it easier for investors to trade in the stock, the company further added.

“We are delighted to announce our company’s listing on the National Stock Exchange, marking an important milestone in our journey. We believe this announcement will open up opportunities for more investors to be a part of our growth story. We remain committed to delivering value to all our stakeholders, including our customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate," Amit Jatia, Chairperson, Westlife Foodworld Ltd said.

The company recently announced its five plans--Vision 2027 that will see the burger chain expand its footprints of in West and South India.