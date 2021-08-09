Shared office space giant WeWork and Cushman & Wakefield PLC, one of the world’s largest commercial real-estate firms, are negotiating to form a $150 million partnership to navigate the new world of remote working and flexible workplaces.

As part of the alliance, Cushman would make a $150 million investment in the planned merger between WeWork and a public company later this year. That merger, expected to value WeWork at $9 billion including debt, will cap off the firm’s effort to reconstruct its balance sheet following the high-profile collapse of its planned initial public offering in late 2019.

The deal with Cushman comes as office-building owners and tenants are struggling to plan for returning tens of millions of employees to downtowns and suburban office parks after some 18 months of working from home. Many thought that Labor Day would be a major turning point. But concerns about vaccination rates and variants of the Covid-19 virus have forced many companies to delay their plans.

WeWork and Cushman executives feel that by teaming up, they can offer office-building tenants and landlords help in reshaping the office-building industry while addressing increasing pressure from employees for more flexible work arrangements. Already, some of the biggest American corporations have announced plans to allow some form of remote working for the indefinite future.

Cushman, which had $4.17 billion in revenue the first half of 2021 and operations in 60 countries, has a big business in managing office space for tenants. Cushman executives think WeWork’s technology, app, reputation for hip spaces and other amenities will help give the partnership a competitive edge.

“As employers are working to get their employees back to the office, they need to say not just that it’s a safe space but here’s what you’re getting out of it," said Nathaniel Robinson, Cushman & Wakefield’s chief investment officer. “Why is it worth making that commute again to get back to the office?"

Landlords and investors, meanwhile, are looking for new ways to attract tenants in what promises to be one of the toughest office-leasing markets in decades. Vacancy rates have soared in many areas, as tenants move to flexible workspace strategies or put off decisions until the health outlook is clearer.

“Covid-19 has fundamentally changed the way people work," Sandeep Mathrani, chief executive of WeWork, said.

Other commercial real-estate services firms and shared-workspace businesses have cut similar deals. Earlier this year, CBRE Group Inc., the world’s largest commercial real-estate services firm, purchased a 35% stake in Industrious, a WeWork competitor. In March, Newmark Group Inc. received approval from a U.S. bankruptcy court to purchase Knotel Inc., which had filed for Chapter 11 protection.

After WeWork’s failed effort at an IPO in late 2019, the firm brought in a new management team, which closed locations, renegotiated leases and cut thousands of jobs. The firm, which currently operates over 700 locations in 153 cities, is planning to go public later this year by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company.

Many of the details of the partnership between WeWork and Cushman are still being worked out, Mr. Robinson said. “The imagination is really the limit of what you can do here," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.