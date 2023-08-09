WeWork faces difficulties in doing business as cash bleeds and customers cancel2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 07:03 AM IST
WeWork is bleeding cash, and customers of its office rentals are canceling their memberships in droves
Once a successful American startup, WeWork is now struggling to keep the business going. The New York-based company is bleeding cash, and customers of its office rentals are canceling their memberships in droves, the company has claimed. The business of the co-working space firm is gradually crashing due to which the stock fell about 24% in extended trading on Tuesday.