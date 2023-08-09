Neumann was ousted in late 2019. He was replaced with Sandeep Mathrani- an industry veteran boasting a reputation for saving troubled real estate companies. Mathrani took over in February 2020, promising to stanch the financial bleeding and restore order. However, upon his arrival, his ambition got hampered due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the deadly virus that sent people into prolonged lockdown. Overnight, the idea of setting foot in a WeWork became outlandish, even terrifying, and occupancy dropped to 46% at its nadir.