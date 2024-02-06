WeWork considers new bankruptcy loan due to slow progress on rent negotiations

WeWork may be forced to take on a new bankruptcy loan to make up for slower-than-expected progress on rent negotiations, said an attorney for the shared office space provider on Monday as quoted by Reuters.

According to attorneys for WeWork and its landlords who spoke at a bankruptcy court hearing in Newark, New Jersey, the company's post-bankruptcy business plan is premised on a significant reduction in future rent costs from its landlords and is at a crossroads in that effort.

Several landlords decried the company's "hardball tactics", saying that US bankruptcy law requires companies to keep up with rent for properties that they continue to use.

Kris Hansen, an attorney representing WeWork creditors, said that WeWork has shown "painfully little progress" in its discussions with landlords, raising doubts about the company's long-term ability to pay its debts.

WeWork attorney Steven Serajeddini acknowledged that the company's initial round of negotiations had been headed for "certain failure," but he said WeWork has had more success after withholding as much as $33 million in January rent from certain landlords.

“The message was clear - you're either with us or against us. If your focus is on one month's rent, instead of saving this company, you're on the wrong side and your lease will be rejected," Serajeddini told US Bankruptcy Judge John Sherwood, who is overseeing the company's Chapter 11, Reuters reported.

WeWork initially believed it could make it through its bankruptcy case using the $164 million of cash it had on hand in November, but it now believes that amount to be insufficient and is considering taking out a new bankruptcy loan, Serajeddini said. A new loan would likely be converted into WeWork equity after the company emerges from bankruptcy, he said.

WeWork, once valued at $47 billion, filed for bankruptcy in November. The Softbank-backed company expanded at breakneck speed but racked up losses on its long-term lease obligations as more people began working from home during the pandemic and demand for office space plunged.

The company is free to reject leases, but it cannot have it both ways by failing to pay rent while continuing to occupy the property, landlord attorney Ivan Gold said.

"Withholding rent, or to quote a few of my clients, 'taking hostages,' is not conducive to negotiations," Gold said as quoted by Reuters.

Sherwood will consider the legality of WeWork's January rent withholding on February 20, when he will hear three landlords' demands for payment of over $4 million in withheld rent.

(With Reuters inputs)

