WeWork considers new bankruptcy loan due to slow progress on rent negotiations
WeWork may need a new bankruptcy loan due to slow progress on rent negotiations, according to an attorney for the company. The company's post-bankruptcy plan relies on reduced rent costs, but landlords have criticized their tactics.
WeWork may be forced to take on a new bankruptcy loan to make up for slower-than-expected progress on rent negotiations, said an attorney for the shared office space provider on Monday as quoted by Reuters.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message