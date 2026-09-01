WeWork India inks managed office lease deal with Cognizant in Chennai

Flexible workspace operator WeWork India has signed a 141,392 sq ft managed office deal with Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt. Ltd in Chennai, marking its maiden lease transaction with the information technology (IT) services major, said two people familiar with the development.
The office space has been leased to Cognizant across two floors at Embassy Splendid TechZone, an office park, on Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Road, which can accommodate 2,605 seats. The lease tenure is 24 months. Cognizant will be paying around ₹14,000 per seat per month at the WeWork India centre.