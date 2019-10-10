WeWork India to raise $200 million to fuel growth

Bengaluru: New York-based collaborative startup We Co.’s India affiliate, WeWork India, plans to raise $200 million from investors to fund its growth, on the back of huge demand for shared workspaces in the country.

The firm will raise $200 million through a combination of equity and structured debt, having raised around ₹500 crore of debt recently, said top company executives.

The fund-raising in India will happen after We Co. postponed its much awaited initial public offering (IPO) in September followed by its co-founder Adam Neumann replaced with two co-chief executives.

“...It’s business as usual for WeWork India. Whatever has happened doesn’t impact the India business and we continue to believe in the brand. We have been building the business ourselves and co-working has helped our traditional commercial office business a lot," said Jitu Virwani, chairman of Embassy Group on Thursday. Embassy Buildcon Llp is the holding company of WeWork India that is owned by Virwani.

The delay of WeWork’s global IPO could only result in one hiccup, which would be to establish the valuation of the Indian affiliate when out to raise funds from investors, Virwani said. WeWork India was in talks to raise around $100 million this year from a private investor but the deal didn’t go through.

Separately, Embassy Group, which has a number of large office parks, plans to raise ₹4000 crore by divesting certain assets to institutional investors. If WeWork India’s fund-raising doesn’t work out as planned, Embassy may also pump in some capital into its co-working business on its own.

“We plan to raise around ₹4000 crore to primarily pare debt and also keep cash reserve for the company. We are in talks with a couple of foreign investors and may also form an investment platform with one of them," Virwani said.

Embassy Property Developments Pvt Ltd, part of Embassy Group, has around ₹7000 crore of debt, with large exposure to HDFC Ltd and another bank. Some of the funds may be used to reduce the debt.

Real estate firm Embassy and its long-time investment partner Blackstone Group Lp launched Embassy Office Parks, the country’s first real estate investment trust or REIT earlier this year.

Karan Virwani, chief WeWork executive officer, WeWork India said the focus has been to grow the business profitably. The firm, which operates around 45,000 desks across cities, sold 10,000 desks in the September quarter alone. It aims to reach the 100,000 desk milestone by 2020-end.

Co-working firms in India have largely been self-funded, with some external investments, creating 350-400 operators of different sizes offering products at varying price points in India. The next phase of growth and survival will depend on the capital they raise, operational efficiency and investor confidence.

Earlier this year, We Co. offered to buy a 70% stake in WeWork India in a cash and stock deal valued at $2.75 billion, three years after it entered the country through a brand franchise agreement. With the IPO being indefinitely postponed, it is unlikely that a fresh offer will be made anytime soon.

Unlike other Asian markets such as China and Japan, We Co. operates on a revenue and profit-sharing model with its Indian partner. Currently, WeWork India centers are profitable on an individual basis, but is yet to turn profitable at the company level, which the Virwanis said will happen next year.