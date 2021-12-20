WeWork India turns profitable, eyes growth in 2022

“We turned profitable as of November, with ₹800 crore topline so far this year. We have built the business in the last two years to offer solutions to companies of all sizes and is the only platform for hybrid work. We have our ‘On Demand’ product and the managed office business, and companies in future will want multiple solutions for office space. We want a singular platform that offers all solutions under one umbrella," Karan Virwani, chief executive officer, WeWork India said in an interview.