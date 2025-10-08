WeWork IPO: Bombay High Court reserves verdict — all you need to know

Ahead of WeWork India's ₹3,000-crore IPO listing, scheduled for 10 October 2025, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a petition challenging the adequacy of disclosures in the red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed by the company.

The petition, filed by a Jaipur-based retail investor Vinay Bansal has flagged concerns about the governance standards and transparency in the company's IPO process as the DRHP contains material non-disclosures and misleading statements, including the concealment of a criminal chargesheet filed against the promoters for serious economic offences.

Investor protection, market transparency ‘compromised’ During the hearing, the petitioners argued that there can be no exception to the rule requiring full and proper disclosure of all serious criminal proceedings pending against the company's promoters and key managerial personnel. Failure to disclose such material information compromises investor protection and market transparency.

The petitioner alleged that merchant bankers were engaged in selective disclosures, without any independent scrutiny or materiality determination by the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The promoters of WeWork India — Jitendra Virwani and Karan Virwani are reportedly facing legal scrutiny by the CBI, ED, and EOW for alleged offences such as criminal conspiracy, cheating, breach of trust, and money laundering, proxy advisory firm Ingovern Research Services said in a report.

IPO structure and market sentiment According to the petition, WeWork India IPO is structured entirely as an Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning the company itself will not receive any fresh capital and the entire proceeds will reportedly benefit only the existing shareholders and promoters.

The issue, which opened for subscriptions on 3 October 2025, witnessed a weak retail investor response, with the overall subscription being ensured only after Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) stepped in.

The issue has been subscribed 1.15 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 61% in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, 23% in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment, and 1.79 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category.

The combination of lacklustre retail participation and the pending high court verdict has cast a shadow of uncertainty over listing-day pricing and overall investor sentiment for the stock.