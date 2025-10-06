WeWork IPO: 'Proceeds going exclusively to promoters' — InGovern flags poor finances, 'serious' gaps in disclosure

WeWork India Management Limited's initial public offering (IPO), which seeks to raise approximately ₹3,000 crore entirely through an Offer for Sale (OFS), has drawn sharp criticism from proxy advisory firm Ingovern Research Services.

The workspace provider company has been facing hurdles even before its IPO opened for subscriptions on October 3. Prior to the launch, a Jaipur-based investor filed a petition against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in the Bombay High Court, alleging inaction on his detailed complaints against the company.

Proceeds to only benefit promoters InGovern's analysis raises multiple concerns regarding the company's financial health and disclosure practices, stating that the proceeds from the IPO are "going exclusively to selling shareholders and promoters".

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), no new capital will have to be infused into the company and all proceeds will be going entirely to the selling shareholders, primarily the promoter Embassy Buildcon LLP and WeWork International entities, with anchor investors allotted shares worth about ₹1,348 crore, covering 45% of the issue, the report stated.

The company, which began operations in 2017, provides flexible workspaces across several Indian cities, such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, and Hyderabad, under a long-term licence from WeWork Global.

Financial sustainability concerns According to the InGovern note, financial pressures persist despite WeWork India's rapid expansion and revenue growth, which saw 22% CAGR between FY23 and FY25.

The company continues to report negative cash flows, high lease costs that consume over 43% of revenues, and a net profit in FY25 that was largely driven by a deferred tax credit rather than fundamental operational performance.

Repeated audit flags (FY22–FY24) on control weaknesses also remain unaddressed, reflecting poor board and audit oversight, the note said.

Legal proceedings against the promoters The note further highlighted serious corporate governance issues. Promoters are currently involved in ongoing serious proceedings, raising concerns over disclosure adequacy and “fit-and-proper” status under SEBI regulations.

The promoters Jitendra Virwani and Karan Virwani have been facing legal scrutiny by the CBI, ED, and EOW for alleged offences such as criminal conspiracy, cheating, breach of trust, and money laundering.

The company also has significant exposure to related party transactions. Several civil and commercial disputes involving group entities and real estate projects indicate persistent governance and compliance challenges, the report noted.

Operational risks WeWork India operates under a 99-year licence with WeWork Global, which makes it heavily dependent on continued promoter control and brand compliance, posing substantial operational risks, according to InGovern.